Vacala highlights training need for basketball officials

Basketball Fiji referee Viliame Vacala highlights the need for more training to enhance officiating standards in local competitions.

With the highly anticipated Fiji Cup set to return after a three-year gap, Vacala stresses the importance of upskilling referees to ensure consistency and fairness in decision-making.

He believes that well-trained officials play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the game and elevating the overall standard of the tournament.

“I think we have to improve alot of the officials because I believe if the officials are good the game will be good in the country.”

Despite this need, Vacala has seen great improvement in the way the sport is played in the country.

He looks forward to more talent uncovering when the Fiji Cup starts tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The competition will conclude on Saturday and you can watch the men’s and women’s finals live coverage on FBC TV.

