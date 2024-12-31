Unbeaten UCLA remains atop women's Top 25 poll

[Source: Reuters]

For the sixth consecutive week, unbeaten UCLA holds the No. 1 spot in the latest women’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

The Bruins (13-0) captured 30 of the 32 first-place votes, with No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) and No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2) each earning one vote.

The Top 10 remained unchanged from last week, with UCLA’s crosstown rival, Southern California (12-1), and Texas (13-1) rounding out the Top 5.

They were followed by No. 6 LSU (15-0), UConn (11-2), Maryland (12-0), Oklahoma (12-1) and Ohio State (13-0).

The rest of the Top 25 women’s poll:

11. TCU (13-1)

12. Kansas State (13-1)

13. Georgia Tech (14-0)

14. Duke (10-3)

15. Tennessee (12-0)

16. Kentucky (11-1)

17. North Carolina (13-2)

18. West Virginia (10-2)

19. Alabama (13-1)

20. Cal (13-1)

21. Michigan State (11-2)

22. North Carolina State (10-3)

23. Iowa (11-2)

24. Michigan (10-3)

25. Ole Miss (8-3)