Unbeaten UCLA remains atop women's Top 25 poll

For the sixth consecutive week, unbeaten UCLA holds the No. 1 spot in the latest women’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
The Bruins (13-0) captured 30 of the 32 first-place votes, with No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) and No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2) each earning one vote.
The Top 10 remained unchanged from last week, with UCLA’s crosstown rival, Southern California (12-1), and Texas (13-1) rounding out the Top 5.
They were followed by No. 6 LSU (15-0), UConn (11-2), Maryland (12-0), Oklahoma (12-1) and Ohio State (13-0).
The rest of the Top 25 women’s poll:
11. TCU (13-1)
12. Kansas State (13-1)
13. Georgia Tech (14-0)
14. Duke (10-3)
15. Tennessee (12-0)
16. Kentucky (11-1)
17. North Carolina (13-2)
18. West Virginia (10-2)
19. Alabama (13-1)
20. Cal (13-1)
21. Michigan State (11-2)
22. North Carolina State (10-3)
23. Iowa (11-2)
24. Michigan (10-3)
25. Ole Miss (8-3)