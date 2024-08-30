Unbeaten ACS aim to go up another notch

The unbeaten ACS Under 19 girls basketball team is gearing up to elevate their game in the knockout stages of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools basketball tournament tomorrow.

Team captain Senikau Taleitaki expresses their initial goal was simply to advance past the pool stages.

With three victories already secured and a spot in the semi-finals assured, Taleitaki and her team are primed to leverage their success as motivation for the next challenge.

She says they will use what they’ve achieved as momentum to fuel their performance in the knockout rounds.

“Whatever the team has like learned so far, we have to try and like put it here and show people that we can work together as a team. And like communication is the best thing that we can put on in the court.”

On the other side of the bracket, U19 SVC team captain Brieanna Rabakewa is also rallying her squad following a series of impressive wins.

Rabakewa stresses the importance of maintaining concentration as they move forward in the tournament.

She says their win against the defending champions, Suva Grammar School, has definitely boosted their confidence

“We played for our family, school and our friends. Every time we play we hear them on the side of the court screaming and cheering for us and that pushes us to play in our best ability.”

Both schools have completed their pool games and will be awaiting the outcomes of the other results to determine who they play.

The action continues in Lautoka.