U.S. women to face Nigeria in basketball quarters

Jackie Young of United States celebrates after scoring a basket with Kelsey Plum of United States [Source: Reuters]

Olympic champions the United States will meet Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Games, while hosts France face Germany, Belgium take on Spain and Serbia meet Australia.

With three wins from three, the U.S. women are on course for an eighth consecutive title at the Games after beating Germany 87-68 on Sunday to top Group C.

The Americans burst out of the blocks, racing into an impressive 12-point first-half lead that the Germans had no hope of recovering from.

Jackie Young led the way for the U.S., with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Nigeria made history by seeing off Canada 79-70 to become the first African team – men’s or women’s – to reach the last eight in Olympic basketball.

Ezinne Kalu scored a game leading 21 points, while Elizabeth Balogun got 14 points, four rebounds and an assist as the African team powered into the knockout rounds despite finishing third in Group B.

Belgium produced a spectacular performance to storm past Japan 85-58 and finish third in Group C, advancing to the quarters as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Having lost their previous Group C games against the U.S. and Germany, Belgium needed a win to stay alive and Emma Meesseman secured it with an imperious performance, finishing with a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The final match of the pool stage in Lille saw hosts France beaten 79-72 by Australia.

The second quarter finished with both teams tied at 34-34, but Australia, who needed to win to advance, then turned up the heat, with Tess Madgen ending the night with 18 points despite the desperate boos of the partisan home support.