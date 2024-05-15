Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $75K for 'money gesture'

[Source: Reuters]

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for making what it called “an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture.”

The NBA said in its announcement that Gobert’s gesture — known as the “money gesture” — “questions the integrity of the league and its game officials.”

The NBA also noted Gobert’s previous history of improper conduct toward game officials.

Article continues after advertisement

Gobert, 31, was fined $100,000 by the league on March 10, two days after making the same gesture during the waning moments of regulation in Minnesota’s 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After unsuccessfully pleading his case following his sixth foul, Gobert made the “money gesture” in which he rubbed his fingers together, implying the officials were on the take — resulting in a technical foul.

Gobert made the same gesture on Sunday after being whistled for a foul during the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series.”

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday night in Denver.

Gobert earned his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last week.

He averaged 14.0 points and 12.9 rebounds in 76 games (all starts) this season, however he is contributing just 7.7 and 10.3, respectively, in three games in this series.

He missed Game 2 for the birth of his son.