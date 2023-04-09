Raiwaqa Players Association providing platforms

Keeping the sport of basketball alive in the communities, the Raiwaqa Basketball Players Association is organizing its tournaments in a way to achieve this.

The association has opted to have age-group categories in their competitions which was put to trial in the successful Easter Inter-lane competition that ended yesterday.

Games Coordinator Mataika Koyamainavure says they want to give the youth and kids of their community a platform to consistently compete and build their skills.

“We’ll try and keep this format, age-groups so that we can start to identify some talents that could grow and go on to represent the country or if they’re lucky enough they could get a scholarship to go study overseas and play ball.”

Koyamainavure says they are also aligning themselves with the plans of Basketball Fiji and FIBA Oceania.

39 teams were part of the week-long tournament with grades starting from Under-10.