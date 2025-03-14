Raiwaqa Boston’s overcome challenges to reach semifinal

The journey to the Vodafone Fiji Cup semi-finals hasn’t been without its hurdles for the Boston Raiwaqa Basketball team, but they’re now firmly focused on claiming the championship.

Captain Jonathan Kunau says the team’s initial challenge was adapting to the FMF Gymnasium’s wooden courts, a stark contrast to the concrete courts they train on in Raiwaqa.

“Playing on wooden courts was a challenge. but we managed to adjust after getting a feel for it yesterday. So far, we are determined to take home the Fiji Cup for this tournament. This game of basketball is not new to us.”

The team’s success is attributed not only to their skill but also to their dedicated preparation.

Kunau acknowledged the support of families and supporters from the Raiwaqa Basketball Association, who have played a crucial role in their journey.

Balancing training with family commitments has been another challenge, with many team members now married and having families.

However, the team has found a way to make it work, meeting for practice sessions at the Raiwaqa basketball court in the evenings.

With one remaining pool game against the Rams tonight, the Raiwaqa team is confident in their ability to continue their dominant run in the tournament, currently underway at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

