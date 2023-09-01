New champion to be crowed in U19 boys basketball

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

A new champion will be crowned in the Under-19 boys grade of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Basketball which is underway in Lautoka.

This is after defending champion Queen Victoria School bowed out to Suva Grammar School 6-25 this morning.

John Wesley College who have been impressive with four straight wins yesterday continued their unbeaten run beating LDS 26-15, Yat Sen Secondary hammered Natabua High School 32-9 while Marist Brothers High School beat Tilak High School 25-10.

Article continues after advertisement

In the U17 grade for the boys quarter-finals, current champions Yat Sen Secondary won 24-13 over QVS, International School Suva beat Natabua High School 34-14, LDSS won against Tilak High School 22-5 and MBHS beat SVC 17-10.

The last time the tournament was held was in 2019.