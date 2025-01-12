NBA coach loses home in LA wildfire

Lakers head coach JJ Redick [Source: KBAK]

Lakers head coach JJ Redick got emotional on Friday while describing losing his family’s home in the Pacific Palisades to a ferocious wildfire that turned much of the Los Angeles community to ash.

Redick’s wife and two sons were away from the home when it burned down on Tuesday and he said he was stunned when he witnessed the aftermath of the blaze early Wednesday morning.

Redick, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, moved to Los Angeles from Brooklyn after he was hired to be the Lakers head coach last offseason.

He was renting the home while he and his wife determined where they wanted to live long term and said they felt a deep connection to the community and vowed to help them rebuild.

Los Angeles County this week has been devastated by two major wildfires that have been fueled by strong winds and dry conditions.