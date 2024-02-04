Lakers rally, snap Knicks' 9-game win streak

[Source: Reuters]

Austin Reaves scored 14 points in the fourth quarter Saturday night as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers completed a comeback and snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a 113-105 victory.

Reaves finished with 22 points for the Lakers, who have won two straight against Eastern Conference contenders to improve to 3-2 on a six-game road trip. Los Angeles beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night.

LeBron James, who returned after missing Thursday’s game with a left ankle injury, had 24 points while Anthony Davis, who was sidelined Thursday due to a left Achilles ailment, posted a double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Article continues after advertisement

D’Angelo Russell scored 16 points while Taurean Prince had 16 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth. Fellow reserve Jaxson Hayes added 10 points.

Jalen Brunson (36 points, 10 assists) had a double-double for the Knicks, who were trying to win 10 in a row for the first time since they won 13 straight during the 2012-13 season. Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points while Josh Hart (12 points, 11 rebounds) also recorded a double-double.

Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride had 10 points apiece for New York, which was without All-Star Julius Randle (separated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (right elbow) for the fourth straight game and without Quentin Grimes (right knee) for a second consecutive contest.

Neither team led by more than seven until Brunson drained a 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the third to put the Knicks up 86-78.

The Lakers scored the next 11 points bridging the final two quarters before an eight-possession stretch in which the teams combined for five lead changes and two ties. Prince put Los Angeles ahead for good at 97-96 by converting a 3-point play with 7:06 left.

That began an 8-0 run for the Lakers, who held the Knicks scoreless for more than six minutes, a span in which New York was 0-for-12 from the field with two turnovers. James gave Los Angeles the first of its three nine-point leads by sinking a fallaway jumper to put the visitors ahead 105-96 with 1:54 left.