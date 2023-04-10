Golden State Warriors secure play-off spot

[Source: BBC Sport]

The Golden State Warriors set a first-quarter NBA record as the defending champions won 157-101 at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The win secures their play-off spot on the final day of the regular season.

The Warriors needed a win for a top-six finish in the Western Conference.

Article continues after advertisement

A record 55 points were scored in the first quarter to lead 55-27, as two-time MVP Stephen Curry finished with 26 points from 22 minutes.

The Los Angeles Clippers secured the other remaining play-off spot.

They won 119-114 at the Phoenix Suns.