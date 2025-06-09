Fiji not only out to win, but to build legacies

Source: FIBA

Fiji’s national men’s basketball team will kick start their Melanesian Cup campaign next Monday when they face the hosts Solomon Islands.

With qualification for the Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers, the side is also focused on building pathways for the next generation of players.

For head coach Earl Hughes, he knows that winning not only brings about the team’s goals but allows them to build something far greater for national representatives to come.

Article continues after advertisement

“Qualifying for the Asia Pre-Qualifiers is of big importance to the team. Players are motivated to contribute and perform well as they understand that winning opens pathways for the current and next generation.”

The tournament will be held in Honiara from Monday to Saturday.

Fiji plays Solomon Islands at 6.30pm on Monday before taking Papua New Guinea at 11am on Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.