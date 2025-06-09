Fiji hoops seek to reignite fire

While the glow of their 2023 Pacific Games gold medal remains a source of immense national pride, the Fiji Men’s National Basketball Team faces a critical test next Week’s Melanesia Cup in Solomon Islands.

Head Coach Earl Hughes says that the team’s momentum has cooled since their stellar achievement, viewing the Melanesia Cup as the perfect opportunity to sharpen their competitive edge.

“Momentum has slowed since the gold medal. We look to compete very well and put ourselves in a position to win.”

This year’s squad is heavily built around familiar faces, the core that delivered success at the Pacific Games.

“We’re sticking to the core of the winning team and have chosen to go with experience. This is probably the most experienced team we’ve ever had, and I’m hoping that this level of experience will drive success.”

Hughes believes that a strong performance in the tournament is vital not only for sporting glory but also for the long-term health of the programme, helping to attract much-needed funding and support.

Fiji’s first game is against the Solomon Islands at 6:30 pm next Monday, followed by a clash with Papua New Guinea at 11 am on Tuesday.

