Boston focuses on development

[Photo: Boston Basketball Club during training]

Honoring the legacy of former players has always been a priority for the Boston Basketball Club.

Based in Raiwaqa, the team is one of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1980s, and has produced national representatives in basketball and other sports.

According to coach Jordan Dokonivalu, development is what Boston is all about, ultimately helping their players reach their ambitions of representing the country.

He adds that in order to make it into their senior team, players will have to go through two different stages.

For this, there are two teams called Mighty Sharks for players in primary school, while the Mighty Mights is for youths and secondary school students.

“The stages start from primary school level, Mighty Sharks, then to our youths and secondary school team, Mighty Mights then into the Men’s Boston. This club is the only club right now that has been active since the 1980s, and we’re still continuing with this.”

Boston has produced some big names over the years who have gone on to represent the country in basketball and other sports like rugby like Pita Gus and Filimoni Seru.

Meanwhile, preparations have been coming along well for the side ahead of the Fiji Cup competition later this month.

The competition will be held at the FMF Gymnasium from the 13th to the 15th of this month.

