Basketball Fiji: A vision for the future

With the Melanesian Cup just around the corner, the national men’s basketball team’s goal goes beyond simply winning — it’s about advancing the sport across the nation.

Coach Earl Hughes reflects on Fiji’s remarkable progress in recent years.

From clinching gold at the Pacific Games three years ago to making their World Cup debut this year, Hughes believes the team is ready to take the next big step.

“I hope to see basketball and player development in Fiji evolve from a four-year cycle to a professional approach and behavior cycle. “We’ve long been stuck in the Pacific Games mindset and now need to take the next step toward continuous growth through qualification and higher levels of participation.”

Backed by a passionate basketball community, Hughes envisions this upcoming campaign as a pivotal moment, one that shifts Fiji’s focus from chasing medals every four years to cultivating sustainable, year-round excellence.

The tournament kicks off next week in the Solomon Islands, where Fiji plays their opening match against on Monday.

