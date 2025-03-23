Back-to-back for Taletawa, Ravutaumada wins Sportsman of the year

Miriama Taletawa

Weightlifting Fiji’s Miriama Taletawa has clinched the Sportswoman of the Year award for the second time in a row, while Swire Shipping Fijian Drua wing Selestino Ravutaumada has won the Sportsman of the Year award at the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards.

Taletawa was once again nominated by her federation, which described her as a leader carving out her own legacy in the sport of weightlifting.

She dominated local competitions before scooping a bronze and silver medal at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

She also clinched silver in the 76kg category at last year’s Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, which were held in Suva.

Meanwhile, Ravutaumada’s rugby exploits in 2024 were nothing short of outstanding.

He featured for the Fiji men’s 7s team, winning silver at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Weightlifting Fiji also scooped the Young Female and Male Athlete of the Year awards, which went to Mereia Turaganivalu and Nehemiah Elder.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.