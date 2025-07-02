Aussie talent Vunisasaro joins Ba FC

Ba FC has welcomed a promising new face to their lineup, with 20-year-old Avisai Vunisasaro making a swift transition from Australia to the heart of Fijian football.

The Sydney-based striker, whose parents hail from Namotomoto, Nadi, made his debut for the Men in Black yesterday against Rewa FC in the Extra Premier League match.

Vunisasaro says that he was scouted by Kamal Chand, who observed his performances in Australia and told the Ba FA president, Praneel Dayal.

Within just a week, the deal was sealed to bring the young talent across to Fiji.

In Sydney, Vunisasaro honed his skills with Camden Tigers, a semi-professional club competing in the NSW League Two.

However, the transition to Fijian football has presented distinct differences for the young forward.

Vunisasaro says it’s a big difference playing here in Fiji compared to Australia.

“There’s a big difference especially the playing ground, the players, the speed of the game but I’m still getting used to it. We can’t pass on the ground much so we play long balls and it’s a lot more physical here.”

Despite these adjustments, Vunisasaro has integrated well with his new teammates and found the Ba administration to be very welcoming, especially Rodeck Singh and Praneel Dayal.

His family showed their support, with cousins traveling to Nausori for his debut, and he hopes they will continue to cheer him on at the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament this week.

The Battle of the Giants starts this Friday in the North.

Ba plays Labasa first at 6.30pm on Friday, Lautoka at 3pm on Saturday and Nadroga at 12pm on Sunday.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

