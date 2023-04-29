Taka bags two golds for RSMS

Vasiti Radinicalia Vitalina Taka won two gold medals for Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in the Coca Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The 14-year-old won her first gold on day one of the Coca Cola Games, in the sub junior girls discus throw and finished on a high with a gold in sub junior girls shot-put on the final day.

The Tailevu native thanked the god almighty and her parents for their support.

The year 9 student of Ratu Sukuna Memorial dedicated her win to her coach, who made vigorous training plans for her.