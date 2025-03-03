Students encouraged to participate in inter-house

For Sacred Heart College, winning isn’t always the goal, but getting students to go through experiences that will last a life time.

The Suva-based school held their inter-house at the HFC Bank Stadium, and is preparing for the upcoming Suva Zone One meet.

Principal Praveena Chand says it is all about experiencing some priceless moments and creating memories.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that all not every student will get the chance to compete at highly competitive competitions, and their inter-house allows them to get a fair idea.

“Because majority of the students may not participate in the zones, so we are giving them time today to just feel, and get into the spirit of the Fiji Finals, which they will come for as spectators, majority of them will do that. So that’s why we have the inter-house today so they can have a good time here as well.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the Suva Zone One and Fiji Finals are already well underway, with an elite squad being selected at the beginning of the year.

However, more athletes will be selected based on their performance from the inter-house.

The Suva Zone One will be held on the 27th of this month, while the Fiji Finals are from the 24th to the 26th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.