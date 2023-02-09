Schools long-distance champ to represent Fiji

Evueli Toia. [File Photo]

Fiji Finals double gold medalist Evueli Toia will represent Fiji team to the World Cross Country Championship in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Last year Toia won the senior boys 1500m and 3000m gold medals at the Coca Cola Games where he ran for Saint Vincent College from Tailevu.

Toia is one to look out for after clocking the fastest time in the Athletics Fiji 10-kilometer run with a time of 36 minutes and 52 seconds, in his first-ever 10km race.

The 20-year-old says he didn’t realize that the support system for distance runners is in place, the group and daily training has now become part of his life.

He says his selection in the national team has set a new pathway for his athletics career.