Athletics
Schools competitions get green light
January 26, 2021 6:07 pm
Deans 2019. [File Photo]
The Fiji Secondary Schools competitions will go ahead this year.
A decision was made late this afternoon following a meeting between representatives from sporting federations and the Ministry of Education.
Due to the pandemic, secondary school sporting competitions had been called off last year.
Education Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed to FBC Sports that the competitions will go ahead.
These include the Coca-Cola Games, Dean’s competitions and other secondary schools competitions.
