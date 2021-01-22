Home

Schools competitions get green light

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 26, 2021 6:07 pm
Deans 2019. [File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools competitions will go ahead this year.

A decision was made late this afternoon following a meeting between representatives from sporting federations and the Ministry of Education.

Due to the pandemic, secondary school sporting competitions had been called off last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed to FBC Sports that the competitions will go ahead.

These include the Coca-Cola Games, Dean’s competitions and other secondary schools competitions.

