Rogovoka has won the Sila Central High School inter-house athletics meet at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay this afternoon.

Rogovoka collected 35 gold, 28 silver and 22 bronze medal to walk away the champions.

Kaunitera finished runners up with 27 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze while Duiyabaki ended up in third spot with 21 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze.

Kaunitoni finished with the wooden spoon with 19 gold, 20 silver and 26 bronze medals.