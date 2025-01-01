Right coaching style shape the future, says Miller

National athletics coach and former Olympian Albert Miller

National athletics coach and former Olympian Albert Miller firmly believes that proper coaching and guidance are crucial in shaping the future of young athletes in Fiji.

For Miller, developing talent from a young age is at the heart of Athletics Fiji’s mission.

“Developing athletes from a young age is Athletics Fiji’s focus. It’s our responsibility as coaches to teach them the basics, make it fun, and keep them progressing.”

Miller spoke about the importance of creating a positive and engaging environment for young athletes to ensure they remain invested in the sport.

“We must also ensure that we keep them for a long time and not do something outrageous to lose them in weeks.”

With years of experience as an athlete and coach, Miller understands the delicate balance required to nurture talent while keeping young athletes motivated.

His approach prioritizes building strong foundations and long-term growth rather than quick results.