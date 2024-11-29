Neveni wins gold for Cakaudrove

Cakaudrove’s under-14 shot-put thrower Taotao Neveni

Competing against athletes from giant districts like Suva and Lautoka may be daunting for many at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

But this wasn’t the case for Cakaudrove’s under-14 shot-put thrower, Taotao Neveni, who outdid competitors from better-resourced schools.

The 14-year-old managed to secure a gold medal in the event, throwing a distance of 10.88 meters for the win.

Neveni says she had already set her eyes on winning gold in her event and is happy that all her hard work has paid off.

“I am very happy to win a gold medal, and I want to dedicate this win to my school.”

Neveni is a year-eight student at Kioa Island District School in Vanua Levu, and looks to continue competing in the shot put when she moves to high school.

Going for runs on the sandy beaches of Kioa and lifting weights are two of her main training protocols in preparing for the competition.

She dedicated her medal to her school and teachers, who are her biggest supporters.