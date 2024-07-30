Lyles Struggles for quiet time due to "SPRINT" fame

Noah Lyles of the U.S. [Source: Reuters]

While six-time world champion Noah Lyles’ brash, showman side was on display in the popular Netflix docuseries “SPRINT,” there is a softer, more vulnerable aspect to the 27-year-old American who needs to have his own space.

The show’s popularity, however, has made life in the Olympic Village miserable for Lyles, one of the Paris Games’ most visible athletes.

I was talking with my therapist, trying to figure out ways to better seclude myself. I’ve been eating at very random times in the back of the cafeteria, to have my space with me and my girlfriend (Jamaica sprinter Junelle Bromfield).”

Strategically released ahead of the Olympics on July 2, “SPRINT” follows several of the world’s best sprinters for a year, and was the sixth most-watched show on Netflix worldwide in its first week with 2.4 million views.

Its climax was the 2023 World Championships where Lyles blazed to three gold medals. The world will be watching again as the American tries to match that feat in Paris.

Lyles, who revealed he has three therapists — everyday, sports and grief — was considered the man to beat in the 200 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Games, but wound up third.

He said his psychological approach to the pandemic-affected Games – which meant no crowds to cheer Lyles on – was all wrong. Struggling with depression, he tried to bury his emotions and treat the Olympics as just another meet.

Lyles’ approach to Paris has been about soaking it all in and living in the moment. Wearing a U.S. team hat, he flipped up the brim to reveal the words: “You made it.”

Lyles will begin his Olympic campaign with the first round of the 100 metres on Saturday. He has been vocal about his quest for four Olympic titles here in the 100, 200, 4x100m and — if the U.S. team selects him — the 4x400m.