Gold Medal glory on day one of Fiji Primary School Games

Isei Waibuca from Ra District, Repeka Koroi of Macuata South and Marika Naivalu Kalokalovesi of Cakaudrove

The 2024 Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games kicked off with outstanding performances in the 1500m events, where young athletes claimed early gold medal victories.

Marika Naivalu Kalokalovesi of Cakaudrove dominated the U13 Boys 1500m race to secure gold, while Isei Waibuca from Ra District claimed the top spot in the U14 Boys category.

In the U14 Girls 1500m, Repeka Koroi of Macuata South delivered a stellar run to take home gold.

The Games is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.