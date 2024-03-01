Combined inter-house for four schools

Four schools got a feel of the refurbished tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium with their combined inter-house today.

Noco, Nabua and Davuilevu Secondary along with Nakasi High Schools held their inter-house competitions, with approximately 400 students participating.

The Principal of Nabua Secondary School, Jone Cama, mentioned that these schools share the same vision, making it easier for them to organize events like this together.

“We have been looking forward to this interview from last year and it got cancelled but we came back again this year to make this competition happen”

He further explained that the plans for a combined inter-house were confirmed last year.

He also expressed that this event will boost the students’ morale and provide them with a taste of real competition.

The four schools are determined that this inter-house event is a positive development for them as they aim to excel in the upcoming zone competitions.