Boletakanakadavu eyes double blue ribbon

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu

Knowing that this year will have more competition, sprint Queen Kesaia Boletakanakadavu hopes to win back-back blue ribbon in the Coca-Cola games.

She says her diet and training schedules are what will help her achieve this.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School student is toning up in competitions like the Easter Athletics that just ended, to assess and try to improve on her time.

The Kadavu lass is aware that her rivals from other schools are attempting to overtake her, and she has taken two steps forward in her training in order to keep up.

“No one has ever won the blue ribbon twice, so I will try my best to be the first athlete to win the blue ribbon twice.”

Boletakanakadvu says she is thankful for her support system especially the teachers for taking time out from their family and staying with the athletes at camp.

She adds that her exam week coincides with the Fiji Finals and that she finds it difficult to focus during her study time because she is usually tired, but she also tries her hardest to balance the two.

The Year-13 student says she fights sleep in class most of the time in order to not miss any schoolwork coverage.

In 2022, she ran a time of 12.40 seconds.