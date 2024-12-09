Australian teen sets 200m record

[Source: the Independent]

Teenage sensation Gout Gout has entered the record books by becoming the fastest 16-year-old in Australia’s history over the 200m track event.

He ran the distance in 20.04 seconds during the Australian school’s championships in Brisbane on Saturday, breaking the national record set by Peter Norman when he won silver at the 1968 Olympics.

Gout’s time is the fastest ever by a 16-year-old, external, and the second quickest by an athlete under 18 – behind Erriyon Knighton’s 19.84 as a 17-year-old in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Gout, who turns 17 later this month, ran the fourth-fastest 100m by an Australian with a time of 10.04 on Friday.

At 6ft 2in, Gout’s speed and running style have earned him comparisons with Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.