Another record for Karan

Fiji’s long distance champion Yeshnil Karan continues to impress in Australia.

Karan set a new national record in the Gold Coast Half Marathon with a time of 67 minutes and 14 seconds.

He improved his personal best by 25 seconds.

The former Tavua College student was particularly thrilled with his first 10 kilometer split time of 30 minutes and 47 seconds.



According to Karan the race was tough and challenging, with cold, windy, and rainy conditions, plus some short claims along the way but he stayed strong and positive.

Supporters cheered for him along the route and Karan says it really inspired him to improve his performance against elite runners.