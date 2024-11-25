90 gold medals at Primary School Games

A total of 90 gold medals will be up for grabs at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games this week in Suva.

32 gold medals will be decided on Thursday and 58 on Friday.

About 20 districts from across Fiji will be competing at the Games at the HFC Bank Stadium.

On the weekend some districts brought their athletes to the Stadium for their final preparation phase.

Wallis and Futuna will be the only regional team competing in the two-day tournament.

You can watch the Tuckers Ice Cream Games live and exclusively on FBC Sports on Thursday and Friday.