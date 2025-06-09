Army women claim fourth straight Sukuna Bowl title

File Photo

The Army women’s side secured their fourth consecutive Sukuna Bowl Women’s Rugby title after edging Police 25-23 in a tight finish in Labasa today.

In a repeat of last year’s heartbreak, Police again fell to a late penalty that handed Army the win in the final moments of the match.

Army fielded several experienced Fijiana Drua and Fijiana 15s players, including Bitilia Tawake, Carletta Yee, Salaseini Railumu and national XVs captain Alfreda Fisher.

Army struck first through Mariana Talatoka, who forced her way over after contesting a loose ball near the try line. Police replied with a penalty to narrow the gap to 5-3, before taking control of the match.

Vika Naibena crossed for a converted try that pushed Police into the lead heading into halftime.

Police extended that advantage early in the second spell when Asenaca Diranuve picked off a floating Army pass and sprinted away for their second try.

Army hit back quickly. Nunia Daunimoala and Donitina Naita scored back-to-back tries to level the match 17-17 as momentum shifted.

In the 65th minute, Police opted for a penalty in front of the posts, with Adi Ana Lutunauca adding the three points for a 20-17 advantage.

Army responded again, working off a clean lineout just five metres out, allowing Daunimoala to burst through for another try and reclaim the lead 22-20.

Lutunauca kept Police in the fight, kicking another penalty to nudge her side ahead 23-22 with time running out.

The match grew tense in the final minutes. Railumu was stretchered off the field, while Police’s Alisi Galo was shown a red card for a high tackle.

With the clock winding down, Army earned a final penalty. Litiana Vueti stepped up and slotted the decisive kick, sealing a 25-23 victory and breaking Police hearts for the second year in a row.

The final men’s showdown will kick off at 3pm today at Subrail Park, with live coverage on FBC Sports.

