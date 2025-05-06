Aquatics open sees new national records

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

The Fiji Aquatics Open Nationals wrapped up over the weekend, leaving a trail of outstanding performances and newly established national records.

Reuben Taylor of the Barracuda Swim Club was among the record-breakers, clocking in at 24.45 seconds in the 15-16 age group.

Taylor’s time surpassed the previous record of 24.53, set by Tolu Young at the LC Champs in 2020.

Reuben Taylor (left) and Thaddeus Kwong (right) [Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Thirteen-year-old Grace Khelan also set a new benchmark in the 50m butterfly for the 13-14 category, finishing in 30.21 seconds.

Khelan’s performance beat Eden Waqanabete’s former record of 30.51, established in 2022.



Grace Khelan (left) and Theola Kwong (right) [Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Another milestone was achieved by Thaddeus Kwong in the 15-16 age category.

Kwong set a new record in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 28.03, breaking the six-year-old record of 28.63, set by Hansel McCaig on May 17, 2019.

Organizers extended their congratulations to all participating swimmers and expressed gratitude to the officials for their vital role in the event’s success.

