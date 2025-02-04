Ali warns Ravalaca to remain alert

Mohammed Ali

The boxing ring is heating up as the first event of the year on Fiji Boxing’s calendar approaches.

Lightweight boxer Mohammed Ali has sent a fiery warning to Mikaele Ravalaca ahead of their main event clash at Bluwater Boxing Promotions.

Ali is once again promising a fight that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats when he faces Mika Ravalaca.

“He might be sleeping a lot in the night. He can only dream about knocking me down. This is not your easy opponent, bro. I am so tough. You will feel me and also my punches. And you will know what I am made of. When it’s fight time in the ring.”

Meanwhile, promoter Sameer Khan has echoed the same sentiments saying this bout will be one to watch.

For Ravalaca, this is his long-awaited shot at a national title.

The duo will fight in the main bout for the lightweight title.

The event will be held on the 22nd of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.