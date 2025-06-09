Alam cleared to play for Ba FC

Former national team goalkeeper Alzaar Alam has officially been cleared to play for Ba FC, bringing an end to a transfer dispute that had sidelined him.

Alam’s move was initially challenged by the Rewa Football Association, who reportedly demanded a $15,000 transfer fee from Ba FA during last month’s mid-season transfer window.

However, the Fiji FA disputes committee convened last Friday and cleared Alam’s transfer, with Ba FA required to pay a player transfer fee of $220.

Alam has been named in Ba’s squad for today’s match, setting him up for a compelling encounter against his former club, Rewa.

The Extra Premier League fixtures continue today.

At 1pm, Nadroga will host Suva at Lawaqa Park, while Lautoka will play Tavua at Churchill Park.

Rewa is set to host Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

