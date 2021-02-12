Adams finding her range in time for fifth Olympics

Double Olympic gold medalist Dame Valerie Adams is working her way back into form, twice bettering the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton on Saturday.

Adams has been closing in on the 18.50m standard recently, last week winning the Christchurch international track meet with an 18.41m effort – her best throw in almost a year.

In Hamilton, Adams powered out her last two throws to 18.68m and 18.50m, finding the form that should earn her nomination for her fifth Olympics.