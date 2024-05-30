7s players to miss Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The national men’s and women’s 7s sides will not be joining the Team Fiji contingent at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in July.

Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki says there were hopes that the flag bearer for Team Fiji would come from either of the 7s teams but unfortunately, they will be participating in their respective competitions.

“The 7s tournament is always on the first week so we can’t get them to carry the flag for Team Fiji because this year, we have two days of pool games and then we have the opening ceremony so we would like to the 7s men and women carry the flag but it cannot happen because it’s right in between their games.”

Article continues after advertisement

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger hosted a cocktail reception at his Suva residence, wishing the Team Fiji athletes well ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“I wish the athletes, the trainers as well as all the staff the best for the games, all those we have been partnering with for the last three years to promote sports here in Fiji.”

Fiji will be represented at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in men’s and women’s 7s rugby, taekwondo, sailing and archery.

Other national sporting bodies that are still waiting to qualify athletes are boxing, judo, athletics, swimming and table tennis.

Meanwhile, the Team Fiji athletes’ uniforms were also officially launched for the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26th and close on August 11th.