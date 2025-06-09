32 female golfers for classic in Nadi

[file photo]

The second annual GM Motors Fiji Golf Classic is well underway at Denarau, Nadi, drawing 130 registered players, including seasoned professionals and enthusiastic amateurs.

The field comprises 32 ladies, 20 professionals, and a mix of amateur men. Professionals are vying for a substantial $20,000 prize purse, while amateurs compete for exciting prizes, including airline tickets sponsored by Fiji Airways.

Amitesh Chandra, the manager of General Golf and Racquet Club and the tournament controller, Chandra says the tournament is particularly important for the amateur players.

“For the amateurs, this is a world-ranking event. We’ve got two of our local boys who are world-ranked and who will be vying for improving their ranking in this event. And anyone who is not a world-ranked player, amateur player, if he wins then they get world-ranked as well.”

Chandra confirmed upcoming opportunities, including the World Cup in Singapore in October and an invitation to the Asia-Pacific Championship in Dubai.

Two of our world-ranked players at this stage, Rajat Rai from New Zealand and Shakeel Pillay, will be carrying Fiji’s flag in October.

Both Rajat and Pillay have already gained international exposure, competing in tournaments in Melbourne, Japan, and Australia this year, providing them with crucial experience.

The Fiji Golf Classic will conclude on Saturday.

