Youths applauded for environmental efforts at Drua matches

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka praised the community and environmental efforts of two young individuals during the Fijian Drua-Western Force doubleheader matches at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Thirteen-year-old Irinimo Kautitubuna and 12-year-old Sakiusa Volotui took the initiative to clean up rubbish after the Drua matches. Despite the rain, these young boys were seen diligently picking up rubbish among the spectators.

Rabuka commended the boys for their dedication to keeping the environment clean, highlighting their admirable community spirit.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Irinimo Kautitubuna (black t-shirt) and Sakiusa Volotui

As someone passionate about environmental stewardship, Rabuka expressed his deep appreciation for their efforts to leave every place they visit better and cleaner whenever possible.

Rabuka congratulated both the Fijian Drua men’s and women’s teams for their well-deserved victories against the Western Force.