Youth Minister issues wake-up call

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru asserts that young people have resorted to illegal activities due to a lack of opportunities.

He says the same goes for youth living in poverty and loitering on the streets.

Making his contribution to Parliament, Saukuru says the Ministry will, for these reasons, re-establish the National Youth Service Scheme.

The Minister says the scheme aims to address unemployment rates among youth.

“Lack of opportunity within communities causes them to loiter around urban centres. The establishment of the scheme will not only help the youth challenges for the government but also hold significant implications for aligning government commitments to the sustainable development goals.”

The Minister says that the training offered by the National Youth Service Scheme will greatly benefit young people seeking a fresh start in life.