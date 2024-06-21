Yoga can address rising NCDs says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined hundreds of yoga enthusiasts to mark the International Yoga Day at Albert Park in Suva this morning.

Rabuka stressed the benefits of yoga prior to joining students, some government representatives and members of the diplomatic corps in a yoga session.

Rabuka says Yoga can contribute significantly to addressing ever rising non-communicable diseases in the country.

He says Yoga is not just about exercise as it promotes peace, harmony, emotional stability and physical fitness which are essential for the wellbeing of the people.

The Prime Minister says yoga can enhance the health of Fijian citizens from the threat of NCDs.

“The crisis of non-communicable diseases constitutes a national emergency. In recent decades NDCs have become the biggest killer in Fiji causing thousands of deaths every year. Many of those deaths are premature and affects the life of many more. Today 80 percent of deaths in Fiji are caused by NCDs and those numbers sadly are growing”.

Rabuka therefore encourages citizens to take up yoga, monitor their health and reduce consumption of sweets and fizzy drinks.

He urged parents to reduce their family screen time.

The Prime Minister says he is marveled by the number of people who turned up to participate at the event.