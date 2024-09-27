Yavusa Vugalei reclaims 73 acres of land

The Yavusa Vugalei in Kasavu Village, Naitasiri, was filled with smiles today as they officially received 73.17 acres of land from the government after successfully purchasing it back for a total of $148,000.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo handed over the title to the clan, urging them to utilize the land effectively.

Vosarogo encouraged the younger generation of the Yavusa Vugalei to take the lead in pursuing income-generating initiatives, pointing out that other communities, such as the Indo-Fijians, often start planning early, right after the budget announcement in August.

He suggested exploring options such as turmeric farming or exporting green rourou leaves, emphasizing that the land’s value comes from how it is used.

He challenged the youths of the yavusa to explore opportunities and seek assistance from relevant authorities, such as the Ministry of Agriculture, to maximize the potential of the land.

Vosarogo also reminded them that this initiative was part of the Prime Minister’s vision from 1989, and it took years to regain the title, making it crucial to ensure that the land is utilized to its fullest potential for the benefit of the community.