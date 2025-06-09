Xcon further remanded

Content creator, Lui Vuibureta also known an Xcon has been further remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He appeared for allegedly breaching three bail conditions.

Vuibureta appeared before Magistrate Lisiate Fotofili, who told the DPP lawyer Triveshni Sharma to file the bail breach charges together with the substantive matter in the High Court.

Article continues after advertisement

The substantive matter will be called before the Suva High Court this Friday to seek directions on online offenses.

The Magistrate told the state to hold off on the filing for breach of bail offenses and to keep all the files in one court.

DPP informed the court that they will let police prosecution know of the same.

Vuibureta’s plea has also been deferred to later.

The matter will be called again on the 17th of next month.

It is alleged that on 14th August 2025 in Nadi, Vuibureta was live on TikTok and made derogatory remarks against a government minister.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.