World Bank pledges stronger ties with Fiji

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga [left] and PM Sitiveni Rabuka

The World Bank stands ready to further assist Fiji with its development projects by providing more opportunities and expertise.

This was highlighted by World Bank Group President Ajay Banga while speaking at the traditional welcome ceremony in Suva yesterday.

While acknowledging the traditional welcome, which was accorded to the World Bank President for the first time in 50 years in Fiji, Banga stated that during his visit he aims to explore areas of cooperation with the government.

He adds that through this collaboration, they will work together to enhance the country’s infrastructure, strengthen its economy, and support sustainable development initiatives.

“While the World Bank and Fiji have a terrific relationship, and over the last five years, we have grown the number of projects we are undertaking here eightfold. I believe this is only the beginning.”

Banga arrived in the country yesterday afternoon for a two-day visit.

Today, he will meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

The World Bank Group President will also meet with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad for a bilateral meeting today.