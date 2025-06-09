Works underway to restore Nailawa crossing

[ Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services & Transport is currently working on restoring the Nailawa crossing in Dawasamu,Tailevu

The crossing was partially washed away following the heavy rain in the last few days hindering transport access to villagers of Natadradave, Delakado, Vorovoro and Naveilolo in Dawasamu.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau visited the crossing yesterday and received a full briefing from the emergency operations team mobilisng on the ground.

Despite the current heavy rains, river levels have now subsided and teams are continuing assessments to ensure the safety of nearby communities and restore full access as soon as possible.

Villagers have been urged to practice safety in times like this to avoid unnecessary incidents from happening.

