Women’s groups receive $3.9m in grants

[Source:Women’s Fund Fiji / Twitter]

Women’s Fund Fiji has awarded $3.9 million in grants to 23 women-led groups, organizations and networks in Fiji.

WFF Acting Executive Director, Kuini Rabo says the grant is part of WFF’s commitment to expanding and enhancing work on gender justice and women’s human rights.

Rabo says majority of the grant recipients are based in rural-remote, maritime zones and urban centres in Fiji.

She adds the grants have continued to support the work of grantee partners from diverse background, complementing their work, developing their capacity and empowering their engagement in important decision-making spaces.

The grants were awarded to 15 new grantee partners and eight long-term partners for the period 2023-2025.