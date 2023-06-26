Women’s Club launch campaign to safeguard traditional practice

The Women’s Club of Nawailevu Village in Bua has started a campaign to help safeguard the traditional art of weaving pond grass or kuta in the area.

Member Jokapeti Unadua says this includes the transfer of knowledge to their younger generation, as most of them have an interest in other things of the modern age.

Unadua says their children play a vital role as custodians of the traditional practice.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also teach our children the art of weaving pond grass. We teach them the different phases of the art; from harvesting to weaving of the pond grass. The women teach girls on the different processes and procedures. We have a significant number of children and youth engaged in the business – it is proof of the interest that exists among them.”



Jokapeti Unadua

Unadua says the campaign also includes the transfer of knowledge to women who are married into their village, who can also help safeguard the art.

60 women are actively involved in weaving to earn a living in Nawailevu Village.

The Province of Bua is well known for its traditional practice, which has been the main source of income for a significant number of women in the area.