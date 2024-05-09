Women undergo food safety training

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

13 women groups in Vanua Levu are undergoing a Post- Harvest, Value Addition and Food Safety Training which is aimed at boosting their livelihoods.

The training is done in collaboration with officers from the Ministry’s Chemistry Section under the Research Division and Crop Extension Division,

This training included a hands-on training on proper sampling techniques for soil farm areas as well as the processing techniques of agricultural produce.

The groups covered the processing techniques for Plantain (vudi) chips, pineapple jam, ginger ice cream, ginger paste, taro chips, coconut ice cream and many more.



The women from Batiri and Narailagi Villages will undergo the same training towards the end of the week.