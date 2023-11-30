Women take charge of development in communities

Women from fourteen clans in the District of Macuata have taken charge of development in their communities, joining forces to uplift their socio-economic status.

Macuata Tikina Women’s Club President, Tupou Wasailau says they have set a target to collect $100,000 for the construction of a property that will serve as a revenue stream for the club.

Wasailau says their common goal is to help improve their livelihood.

“We are thankful that despite the unprecedented times we are in, with the challenges we are facing … we have been able to unite for the development of our communities.”



Macuata Tikina Women’s Club President, Tupou Wasailau

Wasailau says they have pushed aside their differences to work as one, considering their role and responsibility to provide a better future for their children.

She acknowledges the support rendered towards the women, emphasizing the importance of women empowerment in communities.

The Macuata Tikina Women’s Club has acquired a land in Seaqaqa, for the construction of the property.

The club has been able to collect around $40,000 through fundraisers in a span of a year.