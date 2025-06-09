News

Women empowered to break barriers in Agricultural sector

With the evolving agricultural landscape, young women face unique challenges that hinder their full participation and success in farming.

At the first-ever National Youth in Agriculture Symposium, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted the importance of addressing these barriers to ensure no one is left behind in shaping the nation’s food future.

While agriculture presents enormous opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship among youth, young women encounter greater obstacles compared to their male counterparts.

Tunabuna says access to land ownership, financing, and institutional support remains limited for many female farmers, creating a significant gap in equitable participation.

“More than 27,000 young people are engaged in farming, however we acknowledge that young women still face greater barriers in accessing land, finance, and support,”

Tunabuna noted during his keynote address, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is committed to mainstreaming gender inclusivity in its policies and programs.

This year’s symposium reinforced these efforts by focusing on creating enabling environments where young women can develop agribusiness skills, engage with innovative and climate-resilient farming models, and connect with key stakeholders.

Development partners, non-governmental organizations, and government agencies present at the symposium reiterated their ongoing collaboration to provide mentorship, financing options, and training tailored toward empowering young women farmers.

Breaking through these barriers is essential not only for fairness but for Fiji’s broader agricultural growth.

Empowered women contribute significantly to household food security, economic development, and community resilience, making gender equity a critical pillar of sustainable agri-entrepreneurship.

Participants at the symposium called for continued investment in youth-focused initiatives that prioritize female farmers’ inclusion and leadership, highlighting the Ministry’s dedicated youth in agriculture policies as key drivers for positive change.

